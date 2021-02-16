By Robbie Byrne & Trish Archer

It’s the documentary that’s got the world talking and now we can watch it here in Ireland!

Framing Britney Spears will be available to watch on Sky Documentaries and with a NOW TV Entertainment Pass from 9 pm tonight and we’re excited. Very excited.

Focusing on the superstar’s conservatorship under her father along with the media treatment she received during her rise to fame and personal struggles, the New York Times doc has been a huge talking point since its release Stateside – generating over one million tweets.

“Originally we pitched it as a look back at media coverage of Britney,” director Samantha Star said in an interview with Sky News. “A lot of it when you look at it through a 2020 lens – it was 2020 [when the documentary was made] — it’s so appalling, misogynistic, surprising that, you know, late-night hosts are making fun of a teenager’s breasts. Would we do that today?”

“Since she entered into this conservatorship in 2008, it’s been really hard to interview her,” Ms Stark added. “What we’ve heard is that journalists who interview her do so under watch from her team and it’s very regulated… [With] Britney, there’s this cone of silence around her.”

It seems that Spears indirectly addressed the doc on a recent Insta post, posting a video of her performing Toxic.

She said: “I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.

Since the documentary’s release, the lawyer for Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has indicated his support for her conservatorship, pointing to the pop icon’s rise from financial troubles as proof it has had positive impacts on her life.

Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s family attorney, said that Britney was offered “different layers of protections” as a conservatee, following the news that a California judge denied Jamie Spears’ objections to establishing wealth management company Bessemer Trust Co as a co-conservator of Britney’s estate.

However, Kevin is just the latest to add his two cents in the drama surrounding Britney Spears and her conservatorship. Events over the last week have brought the #FreeBritney movement to the forefront once again following 2019’s protest outside West Hollywood City Hall.