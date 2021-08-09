By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: Love Island Twitter Account

A former Waterford FC player is about to enter the Love Island villa.

Tonight will see two new bombshells, medical student Priya and footballer Aaron.

There is a South East connection to British native Aaron Simpson.

The professional footballer had a spell with Waterford FC when he was signed for the club in 2019 at the age of 22.

The right-back made eight appearances for the South East side from March 2019 under coach Alan Reynolds before moving to Dover Athletic Football Club at the end of 2019.

The footballer is expected to enter the villa in tonight’s episode.

Feast your eyes on TWO new bombshells 😍 Welcome medical student Priya and footballer Aaron! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9NJKkJ6h8j — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 8, 2021

Aaron has described Love Island as a “great opportunity” – and it looks like he’s wanting to start a long-term relationship during his stay.

“I’m all about having a good time and hopefully I can leave with a ‘worldie’,” he said.

“I’m definitely looking for a long-lasting relationship. I’ve got all the player stuff out of my system, I’m ready to settle down now.”

In terms of celeb crushes, Aaron picked out Margot Robbie and Michelle Keegan, while he says that Chloe and Mary are the two islanders who are most his type in terms of personality.