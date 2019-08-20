Former Home and Away star Ben Unwin has passed away aged 41.

The actor, who is best known for playing Jesse McGregor on the Australian soap died on August 14, according to a statement from New South Wales police.

It reads: “Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare.

“The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious.”

Unwin played the role of McGregor between 1996 and 2000, and later returned to the soap in 2002, before departing in 2005.

Bosses at Channel 7 has since released a statement saying “Cast and crew from Home and Away are saddened to learn of the passing of former castmate, Ben Unwin. Ben’s work in the role of Jesse McGregor is remembered with much affection.

“Ben’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Meanwhile, his former castmate Kimberley Cooper – who played love interest Gypsy Smith on the show – paid tribute to him on Instagram.

While the soap’s long-serving actress Ada Nicodemou spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle Australia.

“I just woke up to the tragic news of Ben’s passing, my heart goes out to his family,” she said.

Ada worked closely with Ben during his time on Home and Away, as her character Leah Patterson-Baker had a brief romance with Ben’s character Jesse McGregor.