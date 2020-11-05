A first look at I’m a Celeb 2020 has been unveiled by a local on TikTok.

This year’s I’m A Celeb is set to be filmed at a castle in Wales due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A local person has now shown a first-glimpse at the set up after posting a series of videos on their account on TikTok.

The video shows ITV crews setting up for filming at Gwrych Castle, giving an up-close glimpse of what to expect for this year’s series.

The video by @brandonjnewman has been liked over 10 thousand times on the social media app.

The rumoured cast for this year’s I’m A Celeb so far includes Strictly star AJ Pritchard, Mo Farah, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn and EastEnders’ Shane Ritchie.

An insider told The Sun: “ITV have always wanted Shane for the jungle but with panto not happening this year and other work opportunities less likely, he decided this was the time to take the plunge.

“Going to North Wales is less of a huge commitment than flying halfway across the world, too, so he jumped at the chance.

“He’s already being talked about by production as an early favourite as he’s such a likeable bloke and known to millions of soap fans.

“ITV are delighted they’ve managed to convince him to take part.”

ITV announced the start date for the much anticipated show in their social media accounts with broadcast set to begin on 15th November.