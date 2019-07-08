New photos released today give the first glimpse of Carlow actress Saoirse Ronan as Jo March in the upcoming Little Women film.

Saoirse Ronan as Jo March.

Ronan is joined on set by an all-star cast that includes Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet.

From left to right: Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy, Saoirse Ronan as Jo, and Eliza Scanlen as Beth.

Laura Dern as Marmee, the March sisters’ beloved matriarch.

Set in the 1860s, the new adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel will jump back and forth in time and will focus on the March sisters’ young adult lives, particularly after Meg, Jo, and Amy leave their family home in Massachusetts.

Emma Watson as Meg.

Timothée Chalamet as Laurie and Florence Pugh as Amy.

An only child, Ronan was pleased to be cast as Jo, telling Vanity Fair: “I got to have sisters.”

Saoirse Ronan as Jo March and Timothée Chalamet as Laurie

Eliza Scanlen as Beth

Greta Gerwig was brought on as director following her successful debut as a solo director, the Oscar-nominated Lady Bird, which also starred Ronan.

Emma Watson with Greta Gerwig on set

“I’m so blessed to work with [Saoirse] twice,” Gerwig told Vanity Fair. “She’s such a filmmaker as an actor. She’s like a barometer of … that truth that rings true.”

Emma Watson as Meg, Saoirse Ronan as Jo, and Florence Pugh as Amy, in one of the amateur plays the sisters put on in their house.

Emma Watson, best known as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, was brought on to play Meg March after Emma Stone dropped out due to other commitments.

Greta Gerwig on set with Meryl Streep, who plays the sisters’ rich Aunt Josephine.

Little Women will be in Irish cinemas in January 2020.