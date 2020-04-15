A sneak peak of Irish actor Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci has been released online.

The footage is from upcoming TV series ‘Leonardo’ and has been released to mark the artist’s birthday.

In the clip, we see Turner as da Vinci working on one of his materpieces The Last Supper.

To mark the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci, a clip has been released showing Poldark star Aidan Turner in new TV series Leonardo airing next year pic.twitter.com/VRX97q5Mar — PA Entertainment (@PAshowbiz) April 15, 2020

‘Leonardo’ is expected to air next year.

The series is produced by Lux Vide with RAI Fiction and Big Light Productions in association with France Télévisions and RTVE, and co-produced and distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television.