Leeside listeners are in for a treat this autumn when the inaugural Cork Podcast Festival gets underway across the city.

Running from October 11 to 13, it will take place in venues across Cork, including Cork Opera House, Crawford Art Gallery, The River Lee, Plugd Records. Events are also anticipated in pubs, book shops and other locations.

The duo behind the Live At St. Luke’s concert series, Ed O’Leary and Joe Kelly of The Good Room, teamed up with Cork Opera House to present the festival.

“Having watched the evolution of Podcasting from a small and unique listenership to the huge fanbase now, we felt that the time was right to host a weekend of Podcasting in Cork,” said Joe Kelly.

“Some of the acts that we have been dealing with over the years have created audio content with huge success.”

“It is great to team up with Cork Opera House and other top venues to present this new festival in Cork.”

The festival line-up will be announced next month and organisers said it will feature “a broad palette of talkers, thinkers and doers, covering everything from fact and fiction, stories and tales, sports to comedy, and beyond”.

“Here’s to a great weekend of the best, most interesting, and maybe even strange podcasts that the genre has to offer,” added Ashley Keating, interim CEO Cork Opera House.