This year has been one for reboots, remakes and sequels and it looks like even one of the best Christmas films is being thrown into the mix.

A Home Alone reboot is on the way but thankfully, they won’t be introducing a new Kevin McCallister.

The sixth installment in the Home Alone series is set for Disney+.

The O.G actor Macaulay Culkin rests in the memories of Home Alone as the one true Christmas kid even though there were attempts to extend our love of the Home Alone series with Alex in Home Alone 3 and even a new Kevin played by Mike Weinberg in Home Alone 4.

Disney are moving forward with a fresh new character the fifth installment, replacing Kevin with a similar character in a similar situation.

According to Variety, the youngster is to be played by child actor Archie Yates who previously played the part of Yorki in Jojo Rabbit.

Ellie Kemper from The Office and Rob Delaney from Hobbs & Shaw will also star in Disney Plus’ Home Alone Reboot however sources have not yet confirmed if they will play the parents.

The new film won’t actually be titled Home Alone 5 but is being labelled as a sequel due to its similarities with the original.

Dan Mazer from Dirty Grandpa is set to direct the film and with Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell penning the script.

Filming starts early 2020 in Canada so we might have it as soon as next Christmas.