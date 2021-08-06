Filming for season two of Emily In Paris has officially wrapped.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 4th August, actress Lily Collins expressed her love for the time she spent filming the upcoming season.

“Last day on set and I can’t imagine wrapping on a more perfect note with my @emilyinparis partner in crime. I’m not crying, you’re crying!…”

The Netflix show gained instant popularity during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 with the show following Emily (played by Lily Collins) as she moves to Europe for an unexpected job opportunity.

Tasked with giving the “American point of view” at a French marketing firm, the driven character is faced with challenges of a new city, different language and the typical love life drama.

Netflix announced William Abadie (who plays Antoine) has been upped to series regular for season 2 with some new faces also joining the cast..

Lucien Laviscount from Scream Queens has been cast in a recurring role alongside Jeremy O’Harris from Slave Play and French actor Arnaud Binard.

Alfie has been described as a “sarcastic and charming cynic” who “works to live”.

According to the press release, the London-born heartthrob “enjoys teasing Emily. They have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more.”

Jeremy O. Harris will portray Gregory Elliott Dupree, an “iconic” fashion designer whilst Arnaud Binard joins the cast as Saint Tropez nightclub owner Laurent G who crosses paths with Emily when he agrees to promote one of her brands.

The 10-episode romantic comedy first series created, written and executive produced by Darren Star is available on Netflix now and season two is set for release “most likely in 2022”.