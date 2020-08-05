Did you fall in love with Normal People?

If so, this upcoming film by the team behind Normal People should be right up your street.

Herself follows the story of Sandra, played by Clare Dunne, who on the surface of it, is a young mum struggling to provide her two young daughters with a warm, safe, happy home to grow up in.

Beneath the surface, Sandra has a steely determination to change their lives for the better and when it becomes clear that there are no other options left to her, she decides to build it herself from scratch, drawing together a community of friends to support her.

The supporting cast includes Conleth Hill of Game of Thrones fame and Cathy Belton who starred in Philomena.

The movie premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim and lands in Irish cinemas on October 30th.

The film was developed with BBC Films and Screen Ireland and production was backed by Screen Ireland, BBC Films and the BFI.