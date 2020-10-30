A trailer for upcoming film ‘Songbird’ has received huge backlash online upon its release.

Riverdale star KJ Apa stars in the film which is based on the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Set four years in the future, the story imagines the world coping with a pandemic which has progressed so aggressively it has lead to a police governed state.

Produced by Michael Bay, the outline for the film describes Americans being torn away from their homes and locked away.

“In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown.”

“Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression.”

“Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact.”

“When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment … or worse.”

The film trailer has received serious backlash online with Twitter users calling it ‘insensitive to the current world we’re in’.

One user has said “people are dying and you’re capitalizing off the current situation with a movie”.

Meanwhile another person reflected on the fact that many people have lost their jobs and lifestyles have changed dramatically in the past few months.

Making a “dystopian horror movie” about a horror that is real and happening RIGHT NOW is so tone deaf. And so not what people need. So many people have lost jobs, livelihoods and loved ones due to COVID, and everyone’s life has been severely effected. Bad, bad, bad move.

