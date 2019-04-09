A British poll has named Fawlty Towers the best sitcom of all time.

The Radio Times list also includes Only Fools and Horses while The Royle Family, The Office and Gavin and Stacey also made the top twenty.

Niall, Vinny and Trish went through the list on this morning’s Beat Breakfast. Have a listen.

Here’s the complete top twenty. Is your favourite on the list?

The Radio Times best British sitcoms

1: Fawlty Towers (1975-9, BBC Two)

2: Father Ted (1995-8, Channel 4)

3: I’m Alan Partridge (1997-2002, BBC Two)

4: Blackadder (1983-9, BBC One)

5: Dad’s Army (1968-77, BBC One)

6: Only Fools and Horses (1981-2003, BBC One)

7: Porridge (1973-8, BBC One)

8: The Royle Family (1998-2012, BBC One)

9: Absolutely Fabulous (1992-2012, BBC Two)

10: Dinnerladies (1998-2000, BBC One)

11: The Thick of It (2005-12, BBC Four and Two)

12: The Office (2001-3, BBC Two)

13: Peep Show (2003-15, Channel 4)

14: The Vicar of Dibley (1994-2007, BBC One)

15: The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin (1976-9, BBC One)

16: The Young Ones (1982-4, BBC Two)

17:Gavin & Stacey (2007-10, BBC Three and One)

18: The Good Life (1975-8, BBC One)

19: Detectorists (2014-17, BBC Four)

20: Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? (1973-4, BBC One)