The latest episode of Derry Girls has caused quite the fury online after resurfacing a topic that has caused family fall-outs for years.

Yes, you guessed it – the pronunciation of the word scone.

The episode saw Ardal O’Hanlon play Eamon, son of Aunt Bridie who dropped dead a family wedding after Ma Mary told her to.

The wedding celebrations quickly turned into a wake where Michelle brought her own ‘special’ scones.

People swarmed to their social platforms to praise the show for giving ‘scone’, which rhymes with ‘gone’ the platform it deserves.

Others not so much.

Let’s call it quits guys, we can’t take the fighting anymore.

