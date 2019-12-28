Actress Jean Costello has passed away at the age of 76.

Costello was best known for her role as Rita Doyle on Fair City.

The beloved character bowed out of the long-running soap in 2013 after 24 years.

Costello passed away on December 26 at the Mater Hospital surrounded by her family.

“Everyone in Fair City is deeply saddened to hear about the sad passing of our former colleague,” said Brigie de Courcy, Executive Producer of Fair City.

“Jean was a stalwart in Fair City when she played the role of Rita Doyle.

“She entertained the homes of millions of Irish people for over 20 years as she was one of Carrigstown’s most loved characters.

“We send our deepest condolences to her family and wide circle of friends and colleagues.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”