Social media giant Facebook has removed comments from the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Lizzo due to their “fatphobic and racist” content.

According to entertainment outlet TMZ, comments from trolls have been removed from Facebook and Instagram following abusive remarks made towards Lizzo since the release of her new single “Rumours” with Cardi B.

Last Sunday the Juice singer took to Instagram Live to describe the emotional abuse and the hurt it was causing her.

“People say s*** about me that doesn’t even make sense,” she said.”It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful – if you don’t like my music cool, if you don’t like Rumors the song, cool but a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look.”

The singer was seen wiping away tears with a tissue as shes explained “’I’m more sensitive and it gets to me … I feel so down, I’m hurt so hard,”

Her Rumours’ Collaborator Card B, retweeted the video, defending her colleague

this broke my heart y’all need to leave Lizzo alone she literally doesn’t do sht to anyone wtf pic.twitter.com/oo7k8449LL — CARDITOWN ➹ (@CARDIxTOWN) August 15, 2021

Cardi B and Lizzo’s single Rumors was released last Friday and went straight to number 1 on the Apple itunes chart