By Robbie Byrne

An exclusive clip from Marvel Studios’ Loki was shown during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live from the Palladium and hosted by Leslie Jones.

You can watch it below…

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki debuts on Disney+ on June 9 this year and will consist of six episodes.

We’re excited. Very excited!