Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died at the age of 91, it has been reported.

The Oscar winner had over 500 credits to his name.

Director Edgar Wright paid tribute to Morricone on Twitter saying: “Where to even begin with iconic composer Ennio Morricone?

“He could make an average movie into a must-see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend.

“He hasn’t been off my stereo my entire life. What a legacy of work he leaves behind. RIP”

