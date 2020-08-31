Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny is set to host a new Irish language series for RTÉ.

According to Tuarisc.ie he will present a new documentary series about old railways across Ireland.

It is believed that the series will be broadcast on RTÉ One either before the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

The series is being produced by the television company Feirsteach Sonas Productions, who have produced many other Irish language programs for the likes of TG4 and BBC Gaeilge.

Enda Kenny has been spoken about recently as possibly taking over the vacant role of EU Trade Commissioner after Phil Hogan resigned recently for attending the now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner earlier this month.

It is believed that three of the six-part series have been recorded, with plans to finish off the rest of the episodes in the coming months.

Enda Kenny is not the only well-known figure to appear on RTÉ’s new Irish language programs, another series is planned by the national broadcaster which will bring famous people to the Gaeltacht to learn Irish.