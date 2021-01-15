Netflix has announced a star-studded line-up for their upcoming production Matlida The Musical.

Emma Thompson leads the cast taking up the role of Miss Trunchbull and is joined by Alisha Weir as Matilda and Bond actress Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey.

Written by Dennis Kelly, the new musical is set to adapt the Tony award-winning musical, originally based on the 1988 Roald Dahl novel.

💫 *Alisha Weir as Matilda*💫 💫 *Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull*💫 💫 *Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey*💫 That’s magic. That’s MATILDA. Director Matthew Warchus’ musical adaptation, coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/CcTbItI8TV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 15, 2021

Director Matthew Warchus released a statement on the upcoming film.

“Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, Matilda, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars.”

“I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world.”

Matilda was previously adapted for the screen in a 1996 film starring Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito.