Well, we never expected this to be a headline.
Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has become the newest sponsor of a boys under 15/16 basketball team in Bantry, Co. Cork.
Taking to Twitter to confirm the news on Wednesday, the Cork Basketball team, Bantry Basketball thanked the model for her generous contribution to the club.
“Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand,” they penned.
Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski @emrata for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand @inamoratawoman pic.twitter.com/k4dMby1wkI
— Bantry Basketball Club (@bantryhoops) July 21, 2021
According to the clothing brand’s website, the range is inspired by the Southern California beach town that Emily grew up in.
The description reads: “From the perfect crop top to the must-have LBD, Emily and her best friend, fashion world vet Kat Mendenhall, dreamed up all the cool, streamlined pieces you can wear to the corner bodega and everywhere else in between. Rejecting the tired old myths about body image, INAMORATA WOMAN embraces the full spectrum of the female form–and makes her look damn good in the process.”
While it may seem odd, the model’s links with Cork are quite strong.
She is a regular visitor to Bantry, where her , John Ratajkowski, bought and renovated a farmhouse when she was younger.
Ratajkowski has often spoken about her memories of Bantry on her Instagram, although it’s not yet clear if she has a connection to the Bantry Basketball Club.
Previously, she congratulated another Cork team on their sport successes.
We have fans worldwide here in Bantry @BballIrl pic.twitter.com/tcolQRdjEf
— Pa Curran (@PatJCurran) March 13, 2018