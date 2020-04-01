Sir Elton John hosted his star-studded ‘Living Room Concert’ to benefit those affected By Covid-19 and raised a whopping $8 million.
The show, hosted by Elton John from his kitchen, featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw – all appearing by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms.
I was so proud to host the @iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America last night. I was incredibly moved by all the stories of the many heroes working on the front line and helping others. Thanks to everyone who watched and generously donated, and to the amazing artists who took part. If you missed last night’s broadcast, you can now watch the full show online by clicking on the link in my bio.
It follows other artists performing from their homes while staying at home and social distancing. Chris Martin, John Legend, Bono, Yungblud and Christine & The Queens have all done impromptu concerts, now with the hashtag #TOGETHERATHOME.
Total internet hits have surged by between 50% and 70% and streaming by more than 12%, according to some preliminary statistics.
The music industry stands to lose at least $5 billion from cancelled concerts and festivals.#Entertainment #Eltonjohn #Beat