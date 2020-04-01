Sir Elton John hosted his star-studded ‘Living Room Concert’ to benefit those affected By Covid-19 and raised a whopping $8 million.

The show, hosted by Elton John from his kitchen, featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw – all appearing by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms.

It follows other artists performing from their homes while staying at home and social distancing. Chris Martin, John Legend, Bono, Yungblud and Christine & The Queens have all done impromptu concerts, now with the hashtag #TOGETHERATHOME.

Total internet hits have surged by between 50% and 70% and streaming by more than 12%, according to some preliminary statistics.

The music industry stands to lose at least $5 billion from cancelled concerts and festivals.