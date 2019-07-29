Elton John is celebrating 29 years of sobriety today.

The multi Grammy-award winner took to twitter and opened up about his journey.

He said: “29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: “I need help”.

“Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful. Elton xo”.

The star also shared a picture of his sobriety coin.

Earlier this year, a biopic based on John’s life called Rocketman was released and achieved critical acclaim.