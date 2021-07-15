Elton John has announced that the final time he performs on tour in Ireland will be in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh next year.

The singer-songwriter announced the Cork show on Thursday as part of his final farewell tour ‘Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour’.

The 32-date stadium tour of Europe and North America will now include the new Cork show on Friday, July 1st 2022.

Tickets for the Cork show will go on sale next Thursday, July 22nd at 9am, from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXkliW3F0UM

The critically-acclaimed show takes the audience on a journey through Elton John’s 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, set to the tune of songs from his legendary catalogue including ‘Bennie and the Jets,’ ‘Rocket Man,’ ‘Tiny Dancer,’ and ‘Philadelphia Freedom.’

The performer announced last month that his final tour will begin in Frankfurt in May 2022, making stops in major European cities such as Milan, Paris and Liverpool before its next leg in North America and concluding in 2023 in New Zealand and Australia.

Announcing the final dates of his tour on social media, he said: “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe.

“I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.

“This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

Ahead of the stadium run, Elton will mark his return to the stage this autumn in Europe with a number of shows, including sold out ones at Dublin’s 3Arena on December 3rd and 4th, and Belfast’s SSE Arena on December 6th.