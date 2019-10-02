By Anna O’Donoghue
Elton John has announced an extra Dublin date to his three-year Yellow Brick Road Tour tour.
He will now play a fourth date in Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday December 5, 2020.
Elton has already played 124 shows on this tour having kicked off in the US in September last year.
He will perform in more than 300 more shows until 2021, to mark his last-ever tour and the end of half a century on the road.
2019 has already seen the release of ‘Rocketman’, a critically acclaimed epic fantasy musical motion picture of his life which has also been a huge box office smash, already taking close to $200m at the box office office.
Elton’s forthcoming autobiography ‘Me’ will be published globally on 15th October.
Elton played two shows at the 3Arena in June.
Tickets for the extra concert in Dublin on Saturday, December 5 go on general sale Thursday, October 10.