It’s been the talk of Twitter.

On Monday, creator of Tesla cars Elon Musk and his Canadian singer girlfriend Grimes became parents.

Everyone seemed to be happy for them until… they named the baby X Æ A-12.. Yes you read that right, it’s not a weird code we accidentaly put in place where the name is supposed to go. They literally named their child X Æ A-12

Twitter went in to meltdown over the name and here are some of our favorite tweets:

X Æ X-12’s babysitter watching him for the first time pic.twitter.com/0opCt5PEB5 — el negro montañoso (@chaoticblackboy) May 5, 2020

X Æ X-12 come get y’all juice pic.twitter.com/fZQSHRaFSk — Airen Craig (@airen_craig) May 7, 2020

The only person who can pronounce “A Æ X-12” pic.twitter.com/HFPTMmqT3H — 🥬👑 🔜 🧼👏💧 (@LechugaMeister) May 5, 2020

So after people went mental over how to pronounce the mathematical name, Elon discussed it on Joe Rogans podcast.

THEY DON’T EVEN AGREE ON THE PRONUNCIATION!!!

Anyway, there you go. Have Elon and Grimes started a trend? Should I name my child X = MC2 ? Or maybe something else from the log tables we were all given in school.