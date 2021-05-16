American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has admitted she “didn’t understand” the allegations of a toxic work environment made about her talk show.

DeGeneres announced on Wednesday that after 19 years, the programme is ending and stated that guests only spoke of the programme’s “happy atmosphere”.

Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has announced that her show will end in 2022 https://t.co/eE37TsOoRi pic.twitter.com/VaeHhQ4dP1 — CNN (@CNN) May 14, 2021

Speaking in a broadcast interview for NBC’s Today show in the US, she addressed the controversy. It all came to light last summer, when DeGeneres came under fire after reports detailed claims made about the workplace – stating it was toxic, and as a result it lost three top producers.

In a teaser clip for her interview on Today, the 63-year-old presenter is asked whether she felt like she was being “cancelled”.

She replied: “I really didn’t understand it. I still don’t understand it. I thought something was going on that… because it was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated.

“And people get picked on, but for four months straight for me, and then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when all I’ve ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place it is.”

DeGeneres has previously stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter she was moving on because the programme was “just not a challenge anymore”.