Organisers of Electric Picnic are cracking down on single-use plastic at this weekend’s festival.

Festival-goers are being encouraged to bring re-usable water bottles and to avail of special cup deposit schemes.

Construction work is continuing here at the Electric Picnic site for this year’s festival which gets underway on Friday.

57,500 people will make their way to Laois to hear the likes of Hozier, Florence and the Machine and the 1975.

This year’s event in Stradbally, Co Laois contains a brand new Freetown area to replace the Oscar Wilde campsite.

“There is a place called Spike Island which is a lovely old wooden hut set up on swampy marsh ground where you’re going to have lots of cajun-type music,” said Linsey Holmes from the Electric Picnic team.

Mary Kilduff, Creative Production Manager of Electric Picnic says it is vital that everyone plays their part for the environment at the festival.

“We are really pushing hard to not have single-use plastic on-site here this year so we are encouraging people to bring their reusable water bottles,” said Ms Kilduff.

“We also have a cup deposit for 20c when you return it and also if you return your water bottles you get a 10c deposit back as well.”

Features this year include a new cabaret venue with drag, magic and burlesque acts and who let the dads out, which is a fun zone for dads to practice their best air guitar skills.