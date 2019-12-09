Electric Picnic tickets have sold out after going on sale at noon.

The line-up for the 2020 festival has not been announced yet and capacity will be increased to 70,000 next year.

This year a brand new area Freetown was added to the festival, and Electric Picnic 2020 will see the addition of two more – Fishtown and Mind and Body.

The line-up for Electric Picnic 2020 will be announced in the New Year.

Organisers said that a limited number of tickets will made available to customers of Three through its dedicated reward system. Further details will be announced next year.