There’s plenty of stars we can claim as our own and now we can add Ed Sheeran to the list.

The global superstar posted the results of his DNA test on Instagram that show the red-head is 50% Wexford/Carlow/ Wicklow.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise to major Ed fans who know he’s quite vocal about having family based in Wexford.

The singer previously released a song about his grandparents who got married on the Wexford border.

England, Wales and north-western Europe make up 44%.

And the remaining 6% is from Norway.

The star wrote: “Did one of those DNA things. Seems I’m 6% Norwegian. I like Norway X”