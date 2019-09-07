Early bird tickets to next year’s Electric Picnic sold out in less than an hour today.

They went on sale at 9am this morning and organisers say they were snapped up before 10am.

The festival returns to Stradbally, Co. Laois from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 6 2020.

“Fans of Electric Picnic are a very loyal bunch and with it being a sold out festival this year, fans were even more eager than usual to snap up tickets,” said festival director, Melvin Benn.

“Ticket sales were due to end on September 29 but sold out before the deadline, as the Picnic continues to grow, so too does the number of loyal Picnickers that want to come back year after year.”

Fans of the festival who missed out on tickets today don’t need to be too disappointed however as they will have another chance to get some when they go back on sale at a later to-be-confirmed date.”