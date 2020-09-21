Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has proved he really is a strong as an ox after he ripped his electric gate from the wall of his home to avoid being late for work.

The Hollywood actor says it wouldn’t open because a storm had caused a power outage.

He said he did what he had to do, after being told a technician would be 45 minutes and he had to get to the set of his latest movie – Black Adam.

He added that he tried to override the hydraulic system before resorting to tearing the gate down, but it didn’t work.

“By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do,” the “Jumanji” actor wrote. “I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”

He noted that when the technicians and welders arrived, “they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared.'”