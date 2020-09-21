Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has proved he really is a strong as an ox after he ripped his electric gate from the wall of his home to avoid being late for work.
The Hollywood actor says it wouldn’t open because a storm had caused a power outage.
He said he did what he had to do, after being told a technician would be 45 minutes and he had to get to the set of his latest movie – Black Adam.
View this post on Instagram
Not my finest hour 🤦🏽♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates
He added that he tried to override the hydraulic system before resorting to tearing the gate down, but it didn’t work.
“By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do,” the “Jumanji” actor wrote. “I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”
He noted that when the technicians and welders arrived, “they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared.'”#Entertainment #news #Beat