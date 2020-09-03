Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s revealed he and his family have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram overnight telling his some 196 million followers of his diagnosis.

The Jumanji star told his Instagram followers his two young daughters experienced “a little sore throat” but no other symptoms, while he and his wife had a “rough go”.

“My No. 1 priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones.”

“I wish it was only me that tested positive. It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut”, he added.

Thankfully Johnson and his family are through the brunt of the illness, as he explained in the video stating that freidns of his have already lost parents to the relentless virus and encourages his followers to stay vigilant.

Speaking in the video, the 48 year-old revealed that he caught the virus from “very close family friends”.

See the full video below.