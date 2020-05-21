Has Drake ignited a feud with Travis Scott?

In a new unreleased track he premiered on Twitter he name checks Scott’s very famous baby momma Kylie Jenner in shall we say, not the nicest of ways

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s**t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherfu**in’ Kylies,” raps Drake.

Last year, rumors picked up that Drake and Jenner were romantically linked after they were spotted together following her split from Travis.

It’s unclear whether Drake is confirming the rumors or just stirring the pot.

The track is unreleased for now but listen to the clips here: