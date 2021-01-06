Dr Dre has shared an update about his health after suffering a brain aneurysm.
The music mogul was reportedly rushed to hospital by ambulance and taken directly to intensive care on Monday 4th January 2021.
According to TMZ, he had been admitted to the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and was reported to be “stable and lucid”.
Taking to social media on Tuesday, Dre thanked everyone for their support.
“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes.”
“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.
“Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” he added.
A number of celebrities have shown their support for the producer.
After hearing about his condition, Ice Cube tweeted a picture of them together and wrote: “Send your love and prayers to the homie.”
Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj
— Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021
Snoop Dogg also wrote on social media “GET WELL DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ.” while Missy Elliott added: “Prayers up for Dr Dre and his family for healing & strength over his mind & body.”