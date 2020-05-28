Today is the day Cameron Boyce would have celebrated his 21st birthday.

The Disney star passed away last July due to a seizure in North Hollywood.

He had been a familiar face on the childrens TV channel after starring in their big film franchise The Descendants.

The foundation, created by his parents, aims to provide young people with artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy in Los Angeles.

To mark his 21st birthday, Boyce’s co-star of The Descendants, Dove Cameron, has teamed up with the charity in a new campaign.

The limited-edition Dove x Wielding Peace collection features t-shirts with Cameron’s tattoo, a gun with flowers coming out of the barrel, which she got to honour her late friend.

Speaking to People magazine, Dove expressed her love for Cameron Boyce.

“I am so honored to be a part of this incredible organization in support of my cherished friend, and I encourage everyone to please go and purchase it so that we can continue to advocate to end gun violence, fund epilepsy research and contribute to ending the global water crisis”.

Cameron also spoke highly of her friend’s charitable nature.

“Every year on his birthday he did something to give back, and this year, The Cameron Boyce Foundation is honoring his legacy by continuing that tradition on what would have been his 21st birthday. “I could not be more proud to support this cause for my friend, whom I miss every day. “I got my tattoo in his honor, and as such The Cameron Boyce Foundation has asked to feature the design on these special limited edition T-shirts.” View this post on Instagram @wieldingpeace A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) on Dec 23, 2019 at 3:41pm PST Funds raised from the campaign will support The Cameron Boyce Foundation’s efforts to end gun violence and cure epilepsy. For details on where you can donate to The Cameron Boyce foundation, click here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CATDSodDw5k/

Boyce died suddenly in his sleep due to a seizure at the age of 20. He suffered from epilepsy.