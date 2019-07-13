Don’t worry Home and Away is not being axed

Bosses at Seven Network have responded to rumours that Australian soap Home and Away is set to be moved or axed.

A report was doing the rounds in Australia that ratings for the beloved soap had fallen dramatically which quickly sparked fears for the show’s future.

The show, which airs on RTÉ 2, has had the prime 7 pm timeslot on the network for over 30 years.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Angus Ross, Director of Network Programming, confirmed that the speculations were “utter drivel” and reassured fans that the show was not going anywhere.

“There are absolutely no plans to move it from its 7 PM timeslot on the main channel,” he said.

“The hard-working cast and crew on Home and Away produce the most-loved and most-watched Australian drama on television”

