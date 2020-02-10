Martin Scorsese has sent Twitter into overdrive after he appeared to nod off during Eminem’s Oscars performance.

Eminem made a surprise appearance on the night performing Lose Yourself.

Martin was caught on camera with his eyes closed before blearily opening them again.

Martin Scorsese watching Eminem 😂 pic.twitter.com/l7RwpndTd0 — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) February 10, 2020

Other stars in the room may not have been falling asleep,like Martin, but a lot of them seemed confused and shocked by the performance.

The crowd reactions to Eminem’s Oscars performance is amazing 😂pic.twitter.com/oHIF0WO1pk — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 10, 2020