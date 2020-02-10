Martin Scorsese has sent Twitter into overdrive after he appeared to nod off during Eminem’s Oscars performance.
Eminem made a surprise appearance on the night performing Lose Yourself.
Martin was caught on camera with his eyes closed before blearily opening them again.
Martin Scorsese watching Eminem 😂 pic.twitter.com/l7RwpndTd0
— Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) February 10, 2020
Other stars in the room may not have been falling asleep,like Martin, but a lot of them seemed confused and shocked by the performance.
The crowd reactions to Eminem’s Oscars performance is amazing 😂pic.twitter.com/oHIF0WO1pk
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 10, 2020