Martin Scorsese has sent Twitter into overdrive after he appeared to nod off during Eminem’s Oscars performance.

Eminem made a surprise appearance on the night performing Lose Yourself.

Martin was caught on camera with his eyes closed before blearily opening them again.


 

Other stars in the room may not have been falling asleep,like Martin, but a lot of them seemed confused and shocked by the performance.

