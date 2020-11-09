Michael Jackson’s former home Neverland has been used as the backdrop in a new music video.

Rapper Daeshard (we’ve never heard of him either) shot the video during the summer and claims he had permission to do so but the company which runs the property says that’s not the case.

In fact, TMZ got in touch with Colony Capital and the official word is the video was not authorized, and that the crew – reportedly three people armed with just GoPros and a mobile phone – were trespassing and left when ordered to do so by security.

Daeshard made no secret of the fact that he’d been to Neverland, posting this tweet in August.

After leaving neverland last week I cant stop thinking about Michael Jackson. To me he is just so amazing. Truly my greatest inspiration. I always could see and understand what they never could. pic.twitter.com/AoFukz0INa — Daeshard. (@Daeshard100) August 3, 2020

It’s also reported that security erased footage right then and there but it seems there was plenty of material left over to make the video as you can see.

Just today, Daeshard has tweeted, saying “It’s always deeper than the surface.” Could that be a reference to the story?

It’s always deeper than the surface — Daeshard. (@Daeshard100) November 9, 2020

One thing is for sure; either way, Daeshard’s video is gonna get some pretty big numbers following the controversy!