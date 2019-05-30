Have you ever dreamed of becoming a Disney prince or princess? Or perhaps you’ve dreamt of becoming a Marvel superhero? Well, now’s your chance.

Disneyland Paris is holding open auditions in Dublin for male and female lookalikes to perform as a famous Disney character and/or Marvel, as well as participate in the theme park’s parade and cavalcades.

For the lookalike casting:

Females must measure between 160cm and 173cm and have ‘elegant graceful qualities and no visual tattoos’.

Males must measure between 160cm and 183cm, with ‘compelling masculine features and no visual tattoos.’

For the character meet and greets, candidates must measure between 137cm to 160cm; 180cm to 196cm. Candidates will be measured during the audition.

The 50 positions will be a mixture of open-ended and seasonal contracts starting between June and September 2019 for a minimum of three months.

Tempted? Those auditioning are asked to wear comfortable clothing and refrain from wearing make-up, as well as not wear street shoes or shoes with black soles, and to bring along a CV to Dance Ireland on Liberty Corner, Dublin on June 8.

