A beautiful mural has been created at Disneyland in honour of the late Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The piece of art, created by Nikkolas Smith, was unveiled today, 24th September 2020 as a tribute to the star.

The image shows the Marvel star give the Wakanda salute to a child wearing a Black Panther mask and hospital gown.

Before Boseman’s death, the star visited children throughout hospitals, even whilst he battled colon cancer.

The ‘King Chad’ mural is located in Downtown Disney at Disneyland in Anaheim and features Boseman and a child.

Speaking about the mural, the artist says Chadwick continues to inspire people even after his death.

“To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. “I’m so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way.”

Director Ryan Coogler revealed earlier this month that Chadwick Boseman did not disclose his cancer struggle to the Black Panther cast and crew.

The Black Panther director penned a lengthy essay statement on losing Chadwick.

In the essay, Ryan disclosed that he and those involved with making Black Panther were unaware of Chadwick’s illness, with he himself first discovering his battle with colon cancer when his death was confirmed.

The director writes “Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering.”

The Black Panther director was filled with love for the actor’s work and showed gratitude for all he did. Just like the rest of the world,

“He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was,” Coogler continued.

“He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days.”