A beautiful mural has been created at Disneyland in honour of the late Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.
The piece of art, created by Nikkolas Smith, was unveiled today, 24th September 2020 as a tribute to the star.
The image shows the Marvel star give the Wakanda salute to a child wearing a Black Panther mask and hospital gown.
Before Boseman’s death, the star visited children throughout hospitals, even whilst he battled colon cancer.
This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. 🐾 It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist. @waltdisneyimagineering @disney @marvelstudios @disneyland 🐾✨ #LongLiveTheKing #KingChad #WakandaForever #Phambili #DowntownDisney #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman #RIPChadwick #WDI
The ‘King Chad’ mural is located in Downtown Disney at Disneyland in Anaheim and features Boseman and a child.
Speaking about the mural, the artist says Chadwick continues to inspire people even after his death.
“To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman.
“I’m so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way.”
Director Ryan Coogler revealed earlier this month that Chadwick Boseman did not disclose his cancer struggle to the Black Panther cast and crew.
The Black Panther director penned a lengthy essay statement on losing Chadwick.
In the essay, Ryan disclosed that he and those involved with making Black Panther were unaware of Chadwick’s illness, with he himself first discovering his battle with colon cancer when his death was confirmed.
The director writes “Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering.”
The Black Panther director was filled with love for the actor's work and showed gratitude for all he did.
“After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him,” the director penned, adding, “Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering.”
“He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was,” Coogler continued.
“He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days.”
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
