Disney has revealed some of the originals it plans to create for its upcoming Disney+ streaming service, which will be available starting November 12.

Subscribers will be able to watch exclusive original content, including Marvel and Star Wars series, Pixar shorts, movies, documentaries, and more.

Other content owned by Disney will be available as well, including all the episodes of The Simpsons.

Disney will continue to release movies in theatres ahead of their appearance on the streaming service. However, some movies, such as Frozen II, will be exclusively released on Disney+.