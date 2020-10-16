Disney has included a racism warning for several of its classic films on its streaming platform Disney+.

The notice will now flash up on screen before the film starts, warning users of the platform that the movie includes some negative depictions and/or the mistreatment of people/cultures.

Films that now begin with the warning include Peter Pan, Lady and The Tramp, Dumbo, The Jungle Book and The Aristocats.

According to BBC, the warning reads:

“This programme includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the warning says. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.”

On the subject of simply removing the content permanently from its platforms, Disney states “We want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together”.

The reasons that the warning is included in these films are listed below.

Peter Pan- features a racial slur used to refer to Native American people. Peter and the Lost Boys also dance in headdresses, which Disney says is a “form of mockery and appropriation of Native peoples’ culture and imagery”

Lady and the Tramp- has Japanese stereotypes in The Siamese Cat Song, sung by characters Si and Am. This films also includes a scene at a dog pound where the breed of animal depicts certain races and cultures eg. Boris the Russian Borzoi and Pedro the Mexican Chihuahua

The Aristocats- includes a cat called Shun Gon who depicts Asian stereotypes. He is seen playing the piano with chopsticks.

Dumbo- includes a group of crows that are based on exaggerated black stereotypes. One character, voiced by a white actor was originally called Jim Crow, referencing the racial segregation laws in the Southern United States known as the Jim Crow laws.

Jungle Book- King Louie in The Jungle Book is associated with racial stereotyping and has been criticised for being a caricature of African American stereotypes.

Some films, such as Song of the South, are not available to stream on Disney+ at all because of racism.