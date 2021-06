By Dean Egan.

American actress Maya Rudolph has called Wexford strawberries the best in the whole world.

Maya is in Ireland filming Disenchanted, and has already been spotted enjoying what the country has to offer.

Now, she’s praised a South East company for their strawberries.

Maya posted a picture of a punnet of “Greens Strawberries” on her Instagram story captioned “best strawberries in the whole world.”

Greens Berry Farm is based on the Courtown Road in Gorey, Co. Wexford.