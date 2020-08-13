A musical about Princess Diana will be available to watch on Netflix before it makes its Broadway debut next year.

In an unprecedented move for a stage show, the musical will be filmed without an audience before playing on the streaming service at an unspecified date.

Broadway is still closed due to the coronavirus and Diana is due to open in New York next year on 25th May.

The musical was put together by a gaggle of Broadway veterans, but it stars some up-and-comers. Christopher Ashley, who won a Tony award for his work on Come From Away, directs, and the show’s music and book are written by David Bryan and Joe DiPetro, who won a Tony together for Memphis in 2010. (Bryan is also the keyboardist for Bon Jovi.) Kelly Devine, who did Come From Away’s musical staging, is choreographing the show.

Diana will now become the first ever Broadway production to premiere on the small screen before its official stage debut. A date for its Netflix debut has yet to be confirm.

Here’s a refresher of the uncomplicated 1982 TV movie made when we didn’t know any better. Enjoy!