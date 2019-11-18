By Conall Ó Fátharta

Motown icon Diana Ross is to play the Marquee in Cork next June.

Alongside Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Martha Reeves and Dionne Warwick, Ross is considered one of the original pop divas of the 1960s.

She will play The Marquee in Cork on June 25, as will be revealed in an advert in the Irish Examiner, ahead of her appearance at the Glastonbury festival the following Sunday. Tickets go on sale on November 25 at 9am.

Ross rose to fame in Phil Spector’s girl group The Supremes, before launching her solo career as a disco singer the 1980s.

Her back catalogue includes hits like Baby Love, Upside Down and I’m Coming Out.

Cat Stevens will perform at the Marquee on June 24 while Christy Moore brings ‘Magic Nights’ to the tent on June 27.

The long-running Live at the Marquee concert series comes to an end in 2020 as developers who own Cork Showgrounds intend to be on site after concerts finish next summer.

Up to 1,000 homes are expected to be built on the land to tie in with the expansion of the city into brownfield dockland sites.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk