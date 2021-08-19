Destiny’s Child fans are convinced a reunion is on the way.

The iconic girl group updated their Facebook and Twitter accounts with new cover photos yesterday, sparking fan theories that the pop trio could reunite.

Followers were quick to notice the change up and excitement soon began that new music could be on the horizon

Beyoncé said new music is coming…. Destiny’s Child changed their header… ARE THE GIRLS ABOUT TO GIVE??? pic.twitter.com/DBes9qxP5Q — Mary Wilson (@TheeMaryWilson) August 18, 2021

manifesting a destiny’s child reunion pic.twitter.com/A1VYgGBVR1 — Jay (@highluronicacid) August 18, 2021

The three band members, Beyoncé Knowles, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, were last known to be together in May, when an audio clip was shared by Michelle on Twitter to mark the release of her book Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life – And Can Save Yours.T he last time the band-mates performed on stage together was in 2018, singing a three song medley at the Coachella festival.

The reunion rumours follow the news announced by Beyoncé last week that she would be releasing new music after spending a year and a half in studio.