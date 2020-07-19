Streaming service Netflix has come under fire after removing the second season of Derry Girls from their platform just days after release.

It seems an error was made when it was uploaded, with Netflix claiming they uploaded it too early but it will be released again.

It didn’t stop fans from taking to social media to voice their disappointment.


https://twitter.com/EabhaHanlon/status/1282813428680228864?s=20

Preparations for season three of the show are underway with Zoom rehearsals taking place between the cast.

