Streaming service Netflix has come under fire after removing the second season of Derry Girls from their platform just days after release.

It seems an error was made when it was uploaded, with Netflix claiming they uploaded it too early but it will be released again.

UPDATE: it looks like we were a bit early with this one so have had to take season two down for now. We'll let you know when it's coming back as soon as we can. In the meantime, it's available now on All 4. https://t.co/UQR5dZvqeb — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 14, 2020

It didn’t stop fans from taking to social media to voice their disappointment.

So we were in the middle of watching Derry Girls Season 2 and it just VANISHED off @netflix. This has truly been A Day — Anne-Marie (@am_flynn) July 13, 2020

I was just watching season 2 of Derry girls and as it hit midnight it just became unavailable on Netflix why tf — ✨🔮🪐💫 (@rural_thot) July 13, 2020

Preparations for season three of the show are underway with Zoom rehearsals taking place between the cast.