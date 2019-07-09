After what seems like an eternity, season one of Derry Girls is now available to watch on Netflix.

After being made available to streamers worldwide since before Christmas – and astonishing US viewers – it is now on the service for Netflix users in Ireland and the UK.

The hit comedy series was created by Lisa McGee, who mined her own experiences to create a candid, one-of-a-kind, family-centred comedy set against the spectre of The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

It’s the early 90s, and Erin and her friends are used to seeing their home town on the nightly news and speaking in acronyms (The IRA, The UDA, The RUC). It’s a time of armed police in armoured Land Rovers and British Army checkpoints.

But it’s also the time of Murder She Wrote, The Cranberries, MJ and Lisa Marie, Doc Martens, bomber jackets, The X Files, Nirvana and Wayne’s World.

And while The Troubles may hang over her home town, Erin has troubles of her own.

Derry Girls takes a look at the everyday lives of ordinary people living in extraordinary times.