Dermot Kennedy has said he is ‘thrilled’ after announcing he will perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

The Irish singer and the man who can really do no wrong right now, Dermot Kennedy, is due to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Thursday.

The singer made his US television debut back in January, appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Also coming up for Kennedy is a performance at Coachella in California next month – one of his biggest gigs to date. Then he’s heading back to Ireland for four sold-out shows at the Olympia Theatre, Dublin in May. The Dublin singer was also announced as part of the Electric Picnic line-up last week and if you’re heading along to Mumford & Sons in Malahide Castle this summer, you’ll see him there too as support for the band.

