Johnny Depp’s been asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts movie by Warner Bros.

This week, the actor lost a libel case against the publishers of the Sun newspaper in the UK, which accused him of being a wife-beater.

He’s always denied the allegations, and has described the judgement as ‘surreal’.

In a post on social media, he also confirms his intentions to appeal.

On Monday Depp lost his libel case against the Sun Newspaper group, over their claim he was a ‘wife beater’.

The article went on to say that the newspaper had “overwhelming evidence” that Depp had attacked ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mr Justice Nicol dismissed Depp’s claim, saying The Sun’s publisher had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.

The judge went on to say: “The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel.”