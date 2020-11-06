Johnny Depp’s been asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts movie by Warner Bros.
This week, the actor lost a libel case against the publishers of the Sun newspaper in the UK, which accused him of being a wife-beater.
He’s always denied the allegations, and has described the judgement as ‘surreal’.
In a post on social media, he also confirms his intentions to appeal.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
On Monday Depp lost his libel case against the Sun Newspaper group, over their claim he was a ‘wife beater’.
The article went on to say that the newspaper had “overwhelming evidence” that Depp had attacked ex-wife Amber Heard.
Mr Justice Nicol dismissed Depp’s claim, saying The Sun’s publisher had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.
The judge went on to say: “The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel.”